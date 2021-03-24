Another 101 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, following Tuesday's low of 90.

Two patients died overnight bringing the total number of deaths up to 377. The two latest victims were a 79-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman. Both died at Mater Dei Hospital.

For the second day in a row, the number of swab tests taken amounted to under 3,000, with 2,789 being administered on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, health authorities said that 302 patients recovered overnight, bringing the number of active virus cases in Malta down to 2,276. That is the lowest number of active cases registered in more than two months, since January 9.

Up until Tuesday, a total of 155,678 vaccine doses had been administered, including 46,140 second doses.

People in Malta are being vaccinated against the virus with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs.

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci said when replying to readers' questions on Ask Charmaine that more than 260 children are currently infected with COVID-19, meaning some 10 per cent of active cases involve minors.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Chris Fearne said the government would soon announce details for those aged between 55 and 59 to get their vaccination. Instead of getting invited to get the jab, those in this age group will be able to register themselves.