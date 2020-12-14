A total of 101 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight and another 150 recovered.

This means Malta now has 1,761 active cases according to data published by the health authorities on Facebook.

So far the country registered 11,254 coronavirus cases, detected from 467,407 tests over the past nine months.

A total of 174 people have died after contracting the virus, with the latest five deaths registered on Sunday.

The number of cases dropped down to 52 on Sunday, and according to the health authorities, 19 of these were traced to family members.

Another seven were in direct contact with work colleagues who tested positive, and another two were traced to social gatherings.

A further two cases were direct contacts of COVID-19 patients.

Photo: sahha Facebook page

Recent research has confirmed predictions that the pandemic has impacted people's mental wellbeing.

According to Richmond Foundation research, one in three people have felt low over recent months as a result of the pandemic.

Meawhile, teenagers and youths in their early 20s are increasingly growing lonely and feeling nervous about contracting COVID-19.