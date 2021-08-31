A 101-year-old driver has been given the chance to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, 90 years after his first driving experience.

Born in 1920, Harold Baggott’s first driving experience came behind the wheel of a Ford Model T at the age of 10. He would drive his family’s milk delivery float on a local farm.

Baggott got his driving licence in 1936 in the first year they were introduced, and got his first car one year later. He bought the Ford 8 Popular for £100, and replaced it with a Ford Anglia the following year.

