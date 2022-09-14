Justice Minister Jonathan Attard has presented warrants to 102 new lawyers and 10 new legal procurators, paving the way for them to exercise the legal profession.

In a ceremony at the Admiral’s Hall in Fort St Angelo, Vittoriosa, Attard congratulated the new lawyers and legal procurators and stressed that it was their duty to guarantee access to justice and good legal representation to every citizen. He also stressed that they must fulfil their duty seriously and with full respect for the constitution, laws and all regulations.

Lawyers and legal procurators being handed their warrants by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard as Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg look on. Video: DOI

He said the government was working intensively on various legislative reforms to make court proceedings shorter and more efficient.

“We need to continue with the modernisation process and legal changes that make the processes shorter, less repetitive and efficient. At the same time, we continue to invest in human resources and in the necessary infrastructure,” he said.

The minister went on to say that the next step is to work hand in hand with the chambers of advocates and legal procurators to draw up a bill that not only regulates the profession but strengthens it.

The ceremony was also addressed by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, lawyer Matthew Brincat on behalf of the Chamber of Advocates, and Gerald Bonello on behalf of the Chamber of Legal Procurators.

Also present for this ceremony were Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg, Acting State Attorney Roma d'Alessandro, the Chief Executive of the Court Services Agency Eunice Grech Fiorini, the deputy head of the Court Services Agency, Vanessa Grech, as well as representatives of the Committee of Lawyers and Legal Procurators within the Commission for the Administration of Justice.