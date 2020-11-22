102 new COVID-19 cases were found in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Eight-nine patients recovered, leaving 2159 active cases.
While the new cases are being investigated, the ministry said 31 of the 141 new cases reported on Saturday were contacts with family members who tested positive.
14 were contacts with work colleagues who also tested positive and eight were from contacts with other positive cases.
