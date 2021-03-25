Another 102 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday as one more patient died.

The 76-year-old woman died at Mater Dei Hospital, bringing the death toll up to 378.

The new cases were detected from 3,049 swab tests. This means the rate of positive tests was of 3.35%

Meanwhile, the health authorities said 291 patients recovered overnight, pushing the number of active virus cases in Malta down to 2,049.

This is the lowest number of active cases registered since January 8, when the number was 2,047.

Until Wednesday, a total of 160,260 vaccine doses had been administered, including 47,081 second doses.

People in Malta are being vaccinated against the virus with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday the government would soon announce vaccination details for those aged between 55 and 59. Instead of receiving an invitation, they will be able to register for the jab.