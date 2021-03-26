Another 103 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday as four more patients died.

The victims, men aged 68, 72, 73 and 80, bring the death toll up to 382. They all died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The new cases were detected from a relatively low 2,252 swab tests. This means the rate of positive tests was of 4.57%.

Meanwhile, the health authorities said 332 patients recovered overnight, pushing the number of active virus cases in Malta down to 1,852.

This is the lowest number of active cases registered since January 6, when the number was 1,845.

Until Thursday, a total of 166,104 vaccine doses had been administered, including 48,933 second doses.

People in Malta are being vaccinated against the virus with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs.

Figures tabled in parliament by Health Minister Chris Fearne show that, as of the week ending March 21, Malta had received a total of 203,820 doses.

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci is addressing her weekly news conference on the recent cases.