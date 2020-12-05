The number of active COVID-19 cases in Malta declined to below 2,000 for the first time in almost four weeks on Saturday, when 103 new virus cases were recorded but significantly more patients, 169, recovered.

As a result, there were 1,985 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta as of 12.30pm on Saturday.

The 103 new cases announced on Saturday were detected from 3,010 swab tests.

Active case numbers were last below the 2,000 mark on November 9 and had risen to as high as 2,167 on November 20.

Malta has registered 10,423 COVID-19 cases in total so far, with 8,289 patients having recovered and 149 have died.

According to data compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Malta’s rate of new infections over the past 14 days ranks 22nd across the EU, with just over 305 cases per 100,000 people.

In terms of deaths per 100,000, Malta sits slightly higher up the list, at 18th.

Health authorities said contact tracing teams were still obtaining details about the 103 new cases announced on Saturday.

Of Friday’s cases:

18 were family members of known cases

Six were work colleagues of known cases

Four were in direct contact with known cases

Two were at social gatherings with known cases