The police on Sunday issued a record 104 fines to people found in groups of more than three.

Regulations against gatherings of more than three were issued by the government to stop the spread of COVID-19. Those found in bigger groups are fined 100 each.

The police said that its officers and officers of the Environmental Health Directorate and Civil Protection also made 530 inspections on people in mandatory quarantine and 295 checks on the closure of establishments. No infringements were found.

People who break orders of mandatory quarantine are subject to a fine of €10,000 if they are confirmed virus carriers and €3,000 if quarantine is ordered because they were in contact with infected persons.

Non-essential businesses which open against orders are also fined €3,000.