A number of ovens were recently donated to Gozitan missionary Fr Anton Grech to be distributed to needy families in Guatemala.

This gesture is a living monument on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the death of pious lady Karmni Grima who died at the age of 84.

The 105 ovens cost €10,500, money collected from various benefactors and devotees of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu. Each oven was marked numerically and given the name of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu.

Currently at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary is a photo display of all families who benefited from this donation.

Fr Grech thanked all those who have shown their love for others through their donation. “Thank you for creating a way to help so many people,” he said.