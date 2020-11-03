A total of 106 new COVID-19 cases were detected between Monday and Tuesday, health authorities said.

Another 108 patients recovered leaving 1,937 active patients as of 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's new cases follow Monday’s 218 record cases, the second time that the number of newly-detected cases has risen above 200. This led Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci to warn that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise unless everyone starts obeying public health rules.

The new cases were identified following 2,816 swab tests, resulting in a positive rate of just under 3.8%. On Monday, the positive rate per test was as high as 6.1%.

In total, Malta has reported 6,506 COVID-19 cases since March. Of those, 4,505 have recovered while 64 patients have died. The most recent casualties, Jesuit priest Edward Mercieca and a 91-year-old woman, died on Saturday night.

Information about Tuesday’s cases is still being collected.

From Monday’s cases:

• 10 were work colleagues of positive cases;

• 23 were family members of positive cases;

• Two were in direct contact with positive cases;

• One cases was imported; and

• Two were from social gatherings.