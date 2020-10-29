The number of new COVID-19 cases jumped back to 106 on Thursday after having fallen to 75 on Wednesday in what was the lowest number since October 12.

The Health Ministry said a total of 2,966 tests were made over the past 24 hours. 91 patients recovered and 1,927 cases remain active.

The new cases are still being investigated.

Of Wednesday's new cases, 21 were family members of known cases, 22 came from contacts with work colleagues who also tested positive, seven were other direct contacts with positive cases, two were imported and two came from social gatherings.