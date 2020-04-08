Air Malta wants to lay off 108 of its 134 pilots after no agreement was reached with the union on how to reduce payroll costs in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak which has left its fleet grounded.

The national carrier outlined its plan in a letter sent on Tuesday to the director-general of industrial and employment relations. Air Malta noted that its operations had dwindled to a mere two flights a day as opposed to a normal daily schedule of around 20.

“The extraordinary amount of cancellations, and therefore reimbursements, together with the obligation to continue servicing fixed costs, such as aircraft lease payments, have led the company to necessitate mitigation of costs, including payroll costs,” the airline said.

It said that attempts to reach an agreement with the Association of Airline Pilots Malta to reduce payroll costs to avoid redundancies had failed.

Sources said the union had refused the airline’s offer of a €1,200 monthly salary.

Pilots are insisting their income had already dropped by around 30% due to reduced flying hours. Moreover, they are insisting that they will only consider a further pay cut if management took a similar one.

As for the selection criteria for redundancies, Air Malta is proposing to follow standard procedure of “last in, first out” and has already produced a list of employees who will be affected.

Redundancy payments will be made in line with the collective agreement and the 30-day notice period started on April 7. The national carrier is also calling on the union to start talks on Thursday.

'Airline should be nationalised'

Asked for his reaction, ALPA spokesperson Dominic Azzopardi said he was left “speechless” with the decision.

“Employees are the ones who will be bearing the brunt of the situation by the looks of it,” he said.

While expressing disappointment that they had not received any feedback to their request for a meeting with Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, who is politically responsible for the airline, he called on the government to nationalise the airline.

“At present, this would be allowed as certain state aid restrictions imposed by the EU have been temporarily lifted due to the exceptional situation. This is the direction being taken with regards to Lufthansa and British Airways,” he said.

Azzopardi questioned if the drastic action was also being taken regarding management and contractors providing certain supplies. He added that the airline should revise some of its financial commitments like the leasing of some of its aircraft to mitigate recurrent expenditure.