The health authorities have reported 109 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

A total of 108 patients recovered, leaving a total of 2079 active cases. A high rate of 3,460 tests were carried out.

While the new cases are investigated, the authorities gave information on some of the 141 new cases found on Wednesday. They said 14 cases came from contact with family members who also tested positive.

Three cases were contacts with work colleagues and five were contacts with other positive cases.

No information was given on the remaining cases.