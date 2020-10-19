A total of 109 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday, while another six recovered.

This means Malta now has 1,450 active coronavirus cases.

According to the health authorities, 2,561 people were swabbed over the past 24 hours. In all, 300,326 tests have been carried out since March, detecting 4,737 cases.

Over the past week 852 new patients tested positive for COVID-19, more than the number detected in the months between March and July.

While Monday's new cases are still being investigated, 40 of Sunday's 142 cases were traced to family members with COVID-19.

Another 17 were linked to the workplace, seven were direct contacts of other positive cases and another six traced to social gatherings.

Two cases were imported.

