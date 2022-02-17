109 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday. The health authorities said 45 patients are being treated in hospital, including three in intensive care.

No virus deaths were reported on Thursday, the first time in a month.

The superintendent of public health, Charmaine Gauci, said on Wednesday that the number of deaths caused directly by COVID had gone down to 50% this month from 65% in January.

292 patients were declared recovered on Thursday, with the number of active cases now 1,197.

339,312 vaccine booster doses have been administered so far.