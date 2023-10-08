The Ghimmanu-El Għaqda Presepisti Għajnsielem Għawdex, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, has organised an international symposium, titled Il-Presepju bejn passat u futur (The crib – its past and future) at the Grand Hotel, Għajnsielem, a first for Malta.

Association president Paul Stellini, in his introductory speech, recounted his experience with the association. A number of events are being organised to celebrate the association’s 10th anniversary, culminating in two exhibitions, one held in Għajnsielem and another in Rome.

Guest speaker Pier Luigi Bombelli, a crib historian and master, discussed the origins of crib-making, from the times of St Francis of Assisi to date, while another speaker, Claudio Mattei, spoke about the evolution of this incredible art throughout the years.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri gave an account of the vision the Maltese government has for voluntary associations in Gozo, while Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma spoke about the importance of crib-making among Maltese families.

The director of cultural heritage within the Gozo Ministry, John Xuereb, spoke about the tangible and intangible aspects of the Maltese crib, while Għajnsielem mayor Kevin Cauchi listed a number of activities held at Christmastime in his home town, adding that the local council invested in activities every year to celebrate Christmas. Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem was one such example.

Gozo Tourism Association CEO Joe Muscat stressed the importance of religious tourism in Gozo and the effect this has on the Gozitan economy. Gozo Business Chamber CEO Daniel Borg spoke about Gozo’s high-quality cultural calendar, which reflects the level of autonomy achieved by the island throughout the years. He also highlighted further developments, including the continued collaboration between the State and voluntary sector.

Għajnsielem archpriest Frank Bajada praised the voluntary work done by the association, saying that apart from creating a piece of art, the association was also instilling religious beliefs within the community.

Cathedral archpriest Joseph Sultana spoke about about the Holy Land in the days of Jesus, while Mgr Carmelo Refalo gave an account of his childhood Christmas days and bygone traditions.

The symposium was moderated by Francesco Pio Attard, who concluded the event by reading excerpts from Pope Francis’ Apostolic Letter Admirable Signum.