Yesterday marked the 10th anniversary of the passing away of Mgr Nikol Cauchi, the former Bishop of Gozo.

To mark this event, Cardinal-elect Mario Grech concelebrated Mass with the Cathedral Chapter at the Victoria cathedral on November 8. After Mass, Mgr Grech, together with the clergy, blessed Mgr Cauchi’s remains in the side chapel of the cathedral where he is buried.

Born in Għarb, on March 2, 1929, Mgr Cauchi studied at the Sacred Heart Seminary and was ordained priest on March 29, 1952. He proceeded to the Pontifical Gregorian University of Rome, where he graduated Doctor of Philosophy and got a Licentiate in Social Science.

Back in Gozo, Mgr Cauchi was appointed lecturer at the seminary and parish priest of Fontana. He was founder and first president of the Moviment Azzjoni Socjali (Gozo). He also helped in the formation of the Gozo Civic Council in 1961.

Mgr Cauchi was considered to be one of the most gifted persons on the island. At 38, he was appointed auxiliary bishop to Bishop Joseph Pace on February 24, 1967 and, eventually, Apostolic Administrator. Mgr Cauchi became the seventh Bishop of Gozo on July 20, 1972.

Mgr Cauchi’s bishopric spanned more than 38 years.

According to Gozo historian Joseph Bezzina, one of Mgr Cauchi’s greatest achievements was the aggiornamento of the diocese on the norms of Vatican Council. Other attainments were the rejuvenation of the Gozo seminary and the foundation of a Church secondary school for girls in Gozo for which he laboured in silence for many years.

Mgr Cauchi will also be remembered for promoting dialogue between the Christian faith and culture through socio-cultural and religious initiatives. He contributed to this end by his words, writings and pastoral initiatives.

Bishop Cauchi died at Mater Dei Hospital on November 15, 2010, feast of St Albert the Great, a philosopher like himself and a saint he admired and emulated throughout his life.