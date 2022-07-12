Some 11,000 children will be attending SkolaSajf this summer, the education ministry said, as 58 centres across Malta and Gozo open their doors for the next eight weeks.

This year's programme will be themed ‘Earth Heroes, Unite!’, the ministry said in a statement.

Compared to last year, when there were 8,300 children in attendance, the number of students increased to 11,000 this year.

For the first time, the ministry said, the programme will run five times a week, instead of the usual three.

"Our education system reflects society's realities and that is why we keep working to improve our services," Minister Clifton Grima said during a visit at the Pembroke centre.

SkolaSajf will run until September 7 and a total of 2,000 workers will be employed throughout the summer.