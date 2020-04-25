Police have swooped in on 11 people suspected of drug consumption and trafficking at a St Julian’s apartment and a public garden in the same area.

In a statement, the police said they closed in on the apartment in Dragonara Street after days of observation.

Police found what they suspect to be cannabis and drug-related material during the search, which led to the arrest of two Latvian youths aged 20 and 22 as well as a 33-year-old Spanish woman.

The police said they also acted on reports that drugs were being consumed and trafficked in a nearby garden.

Some of the items found during the searches. Photo: Malta Police.

Eight Somali people were arrested as a result.

A search of another apartment lived in by the suspected dealer yielded more cannabis along with a set of weighing scales.

Investigations are ongoing.