During this year’s conference and expo ‘HR Transform – the Future of Work’, the Malta Foundation for Human Resource Development (FHRD) will present certificates and mementos to 11 organisations that have achieved the FHRD HR Quality Mark.

The ceremony will take place during a packed day which will include various keynote speeches, workshops and a masterclass.

The organisations, namely Agenzija Żgħażagħ, Apex Group Malta, INDIS Malta Ltd, Nectar, The Concept Stadium, The Westin Dragonara Resort, ICT Solutions, Melita, GO plc, The Inspire Foundation and MBR, have obtained the FHRD Quality Mark during the fifth and sixth application intakes.

The Quality Mark was launched towards the end of 2019 and over 40 local companies have now obtained this national certification in human resources.

This recognition is awarded to organisations based in Malta for the professionalism, competency and contribution of their HR function irrelevant of their size and sector.

What are the expected benefits of obtaining the HR Quality Mark?

There is an increasingly greater need for measuring, monitoring, tracking and understanding how well people are being managed and developed. The HR Quality Mark gives organisations the following benefits:

• Internal recognition;

• External recognition;

• Enhanced employer brand;

• Being more attractive to new talent;

• HR content areas evaluation;

• An HR Quality Mark event to promote the certified organisations;

• Sense of achievement for the internal HR team;

• Motivatation for the HR team to strive for excellence;

• A report identifying strengths and areas for improvement.

The FHRD Quality Mark is awarded to organisations that provide evidence of high-quality HR practices and serves as a process to guide entities on how to improve their HR practices. The certification also serves to elevate the status of the HR function within the organisation.

Many companies are seeking acknowledgement

The organisations that obtained the FHRD Quality Mark range from various sectors in the private and public sectors including manufacturing, aviation, security, IT, hospitality, law firms, insurance and education, among others.

The organisations that obtained the certification since it was launched are Air X Charter Limited, Alberta Fire & Security Equipment Ltd, AMSM, Archbishop’s Curia − Archdiocese of Malta, Arkadia Marketing Limited, Baxter (Malta) Trading Ltd, CC Finance Group plc, Finaro (Formerly known as Credorax), De La Rue Currency and Security Print Ltd, Ecopure Ltd, European Union Programmes Agency, Farsons Beverage Import Company Ltd, Fenech & Fenech Advocates, Fenlex Corporate Services Ltd, Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools (FTS), GasanZammit Motors Limited, Hero Gaming Ltd, Hilton Malta, Institute for Education, Jobsplus, Malta Digital Innovation Authority, MAPFRE Middlesea, MAPFRE MSV Life, Mekanika Limited, Probe Investments Ltd/Energy Casino, Quintano Foods Ltd, RS2 Software plc, Shireburn Software, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc, St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation and Teva.

“The FHRD quality mark has definitely become a mark of excellence in the field of human resource management. These intakes have again shown how many companies are seeking acknowledgement and certification of their HR best practices through the FHRD Quality Mark. FHRD is proud to be in a position to offer this Quality Mark to successful companies in its bid to further the advancement of HRM in Malta,” FHRD president Matthew Naudi said.

The onsite evaluations started at the beginning of the second quarter of 2023 and were concluded before the end of the third quarter. Each application was assigned two evaluators who carried out a rigorous onsite audit and presented a final report, which was the basis on which the Quality Mark was awarded or not.

In every case, a post-evaluation report was prepared and sent to the respective applicants with the outcome of the assessment, highlighting their strengths and the areas for improvement.

FHRD would like to thank conference partners APS Bank plc, GO plc, Hilton Malta, MAPFRE MSV Life, PWC Malta, Shireburn, Studio Seven, Teambuilding Malta, Times of Malta and VC (VacancyCentre) for their commitment.

Seats for the annual conference can be booked via https://fhrd.org/2023conf. For inquiries, call on 2131 3550 or e-mail events@fhrd.org.