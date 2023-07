Ukraine's defence minister announced Tuesday that 11 countries have partnered to train Ukrainian air force personnel to fly and maintain F-16 fighter jets, which Kyiv says are key to beating Russia's invasion.

"It's official: a coalition for F-16 training of the Ukrainian Air Force has been formed! Today, 11 partner states and Ukraine signed a Memorandum," said Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

Moscow says Russian forces advanced 1.5 km in eastern Ukraine

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russian forces had advanced 1.5 kilometres near the town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian offensive in the area and "having defeated it, Russian units launched a counterattack, advancing 1.5 kilometres (0.9 miles) along two kilometres of the front," Shoigu said in images shown on Russian state television.