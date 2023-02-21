It is said that cooking is a labour of love, and everyone who’s ever had a lovingly home-cooked meal can definitely agree with this statement. Food is an absolute joy that brings people together, creates memories and shows love and appreciation to those around you.

However not all homes are equipped with the basic tools needed, and whether your kitchen is cluttered with gadgets or bare and still in its infancy stage, getting your hands on a range of essentials is a great way to make cooking more enjoyable.

Balloon whisk

This nifty tool comes in all shapes and sizes – it is of vital importance, however, to choose a model that fits comfortably in your hand. Whisks come in a range of materials, and while there are many fun colours to choose from, a classic stainless steel one will never disappoint. These versatile tools can be used to mix dry ingredients, stir eggs or emulsify a gravy.

Cast iron skillet

This all-rounder is the ultimate kitchen necessity. Cast iron skillets are practically indestructible and can be your right-hand chef for pretty much every recipe that requires heat. Cast iron skillets are naturally non-stick without the use of chemicals, provided that you season and care for them properly.

Heavy-based saucepan

From boiling vegetables to cooking pasta or preparing large batches of soups and broths, a large saucepan is never to be underestimated – even if you are cooking for one. Heavy-based saucepan will easily become your new best friend thanks to its ability to absorb and distribute heat evenly and reduce the chance of burning your food – unlike a thin-based saucepan.

Garlic press

A small but mighty tool, the garlic press is a time-saver and can do what a knife cannot – it releases garlic oils, creating a stronger and more aggressive garlicky taste in your dish. This means that you’ll get to use less garlic when cooking, economical or what?

Measuring tools

From measuring cups to spoons, these nifty sets are super helpful when it comes to precise cooking, i.e. baking. Most of these contraptions come with nesting or stackable features, making them space-saving, precise and easy to store.

Kitchen shears

This basic tool is hands-down one of the most versatile gadgets you can own. It can be used to open packages, snip herbs, slice a pizza, cut up a whole chicken, break bones and slice off extra skin. Get your hands on a pair of stainless steel shears that can easily dismantle for easy cleaning.

Chef’s knife

A good knife is one of the best essentials that you can invest in. You don’t need a whole set of fancy knives to prepare a good meal, but a sturdy model will surely make your life easier. Chef’s knives are versatile and can be used to chop herbs and vegetables, slice meat and smash garlic.

Silicone spatula

A sturdy silicone spatula is a great way to start if you are looking for a versatile tool. It can be used to toss food, swirl frosting, cook scrambled eggs, scrape food out of pots and pans and much more. Going for a silicone model means that you won’t have to worry about scratching the surface of any pots and pans that you own.

Colander

Whether you’re rinsing out fruit, washing vegetables or draining pasta, colanders are an absolute must-have in any kitchen. This essential piece of equipment can be found in an assortment of materials and sizes, making it an easy find in almost all kitchen stores.

Aluminium sheet pan

From baking cookies to preparing a batch of grilled veggies or showing off your pizza-making skills, an aluminium sheet pan is your ideal partner in crime. This kitchen essential is also a great tool for anyone who enjoys making quick and convenient one-pan dinners.

Grater

Graters are an absolute blessing for anyone who wants to give their dishes a touch of fanciness. This utensil can be used to grate cheese, shred vegetables, zest citrus fruits or grate spices such as nutmeg and ginger. From basic one-sided models to four-sided standalone prep tools or multifunctional gadgets – the grater is a must in all kitchens.

