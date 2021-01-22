Voluntary organisations will benefit from an additional €1.1 million in funds through the extension of an assistance scheme that had been launched to assist them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana announced the extension of the scheme on Friday during a visit to the St Jeanne Antide Foundation.

Caruana said that the extension aims to help the organisations continue to operate in the coming months.

The extension builds on the €3 million the organisations had been given back in June 2020 as part of the economic regeneration plan. According to the government, the investment has saved 900 jobs.

“The government is grateful for the work that voluntary organisations do in our society to help hundreds of families and individuals,” he said.

Finance and Employment Minister Clyde Caruana Photo:DOI

Caruana said that the government is aware that the pandemic has affected the income of such organisations, which are usually dependent on public and private sector donations. “It is important that such organisations continue to provide their services, and that is why we have to ensure that they do not risk a reduction in financial aid.”

Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima said that the investment is complementing the largest direct investment ever made in the voluntary sector.

He said that 140 voluntary organisations have benefited from the scheme, which has helped them continue to provide their service and overcome the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

“This fund, with a global sum of €4.1 million, continues to ensure the existence of those associations and helps them continue their invaluable work. It is the government’s duty to turn such challenges for these unions into opportunities,” said Grima.