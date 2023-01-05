A total of €1.1 million raised through law enforcement fines will go towards 20 projects across different localities.

It is the third year that money raised through fines imposed by the Local Enforcement System Agency will go towards the community. LESA is responsible for issuing fines for traffic and environmental contraventions, such as littering.

Any profit made by the agency is re-invested in communities through a fund that local and regional councils can tap into. The agency has contributed €3.5 million in three years towards 60 projects.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, LESA CEO Svetlick Flores said the money will go towards five areas: making communities safer, preserving cultural heritage, boosting alternative means of transport, modern infrastructure and creating a better environment.

“It is LESA’s responsibility to keep communities safe and protect the environment,” Flores said.

“Enforcing regulations by issuing fines is a just deterrent,” he said.

Flores was speaking in Pjazza San Oswald in Mtarfa where the restoration of the square is one of the LESA-funded projects.

A water sculpture fountain to the tune of €120,000 in Sliema, restoration of the Luqa chapel Santa Marija tal-Ftajjar costing €24,000, and the installation of 28 vintage street lights in Naxxar are among the other projects funded by LESA.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who is responsible for LESA, said deterrents are needed to retain an orderly society.

“The government and LESA do not want to profit from fines, so what is left following operational costs are given back to the community... It is now up to the communities to implement their projects,” he said.