Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday but no virus-related deaths registered for a third straight day.

Six new cases were reported on Saturday and nine on Sunday.

On the day when restaurants partially reopened after being shut for two months, the health authorities said 23 patients had recovered and the number of active cases was down to 213.

Vaccination jabs have increased to 379,951 of which 258,766 were first doses. A total of 121,185 people are fully vaccinated.

1,524 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.