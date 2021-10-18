Eleven new COVID cases were reported by health authorities who on Monday said a further 11 people recovered.

This means there are currently 271 active COVID cases in Malta.

Of these, 12 are being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, while another person is receiving intensive treatment.

Booster doses continue to be administered to vulnerable people, with 34,300 such doses administered so far.

In all, 853,683 vaccine doses have been administered.