Eleven new COVID cases were announced on Monday, with data showing that seven patients are receiving hospital treatment.

One of those seven patients is at the ITU, according to the health ministry.

No deaths were reported between Sunday and Monday, while a total of 22 COVID patients recovered overnight, meaning Malta's number of active virus cases now stands at 270.

Vaccine boosters continue to be administered to elderly and immunocompromised patients. So far, a total of 24,518 booster shots have been administered.

