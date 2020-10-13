A total of 11 prison warders and one inmate at the Corradino Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak in March.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri divulged this information in parliament on Tuesday in reply to a question from Opposition MP Beppe Fenech Adami. While no details were given on the number of swabs made on warders, it was pointed out that, at the time of writing the reply to the question, there were no active positive cases.

In the case of inmates, the only positive case was diagnosed out of 856 swabs.

From other replies, it transpired there are 16 cells housing two or more inmates.

The Opposition MP also asked for the findings of an inquiry into the spate of deaths in prison which had been promised on September 11. However, no information was forthcoming from the minister who said a reply would be given in another sitting.

In the last two years, 10 inmates have been found dead, the most recent on September 5. It involved a 45-year-old man.