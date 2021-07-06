Kylie Grech.

Kylie Grech, an 11-year-old pupil at St Benedict College, has won this year's Pope John XXIII prize for kindness.

The award has been organised for over 50 years by the Peace Lab under its director Fr Dionysius Mintoff.

Grech distinguished herself in the way she helped Valentina, a classmate facing many challenges in her life, including communication with other people.

Grech helped Valentina dialogue and express her thoughts and also helped her in academic subjects, going out of her way to continue such help when school was closed because of the pandemic, the Peace Lab said.