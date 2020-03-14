A group of asylum seekers currently aboard a sinking boat in Malta’s search and rescue zone are in desperate need of rescuing, according to the emergency hotline Alarm Phone.

The rubber boat, carrying around 110 people fleeing war-torn Libya, has been out at sea since Thursday and is in bad shape, said a spokesperson of the NGO.

Ten women and three children are among those aboard.

“The boat tubes are deflating, they don’t have any fuel and they are putting out the entering water with their hands,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) said they were currently monitoring the situation but were not able to able disclose further information.

There were other similar cases in Malta's SAR, the AFM spokesperson added, but declined to give further information.

However, Alarm Phone told Times of Malta the people aboard the vessel were in a panic since the AFM had been notified of the critical situation on Friday night, but had not acted or given any information as to their intentions.

++ SOS ++ In the night we were alerted by about 110 people on a rubber boat in distress in Maltese SAR, we informed authorities at 0:52hCET. The people fled from #Libya & told us, they are at sea for more than 30h now. The boat is deflating, the people need immediate rescue now! pic.twitter.com/MVOcOJ9ru2 — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) March 14, 2020

“It is difficult to calm them down when AFM is quiet about their plans. This is so dangerous because the people quickly start to lose hope,” the spokesperson said.

An oil tanker that spotted the sinking ship Friday night stopped to give the people aboard some relief but had to head off in the morning leaving the people stranded again, she added.

The last contact the emergency hotline had with the boat was a message they received at 11.30am saying "please madam our life matters."