Customs seized 17,500 kilograms of drugs worth €110.2 million between 2015 and October 2020, it said on Thursday.

The drugs were:

• 16,385 kgs of cannabis;

• 1,142 kgs of cocaine;

• 5.4 kgs of khat;

• 2.6 kgs of synthetic drugs;

• 2.4 kgs of heroin; and

• 404 ecstasy pills.

Around 1.3 million seizures were reported in 2018 in Europe, with cannabis products being the most common.

According to figures tabled in Parliament in November, 118 traffickers were arraigned in court in 2015, 108 in 2016, 60 in 2017, 107 in 2018, 164 in 2019 and 65, so far, in 2020. The number of persons arraigned for possession was 408 in 2015, 659 in 2016, 634 in 2017, 506 in 2018, 387 in 2019 and 117, so far in 2020.