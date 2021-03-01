The Health Ministry's Covid-19 helpline is currently down, due to "technical difficulties".

Shortly after 1pm on Monday, the Health Promotion and Disease prevention Directorate shared a social media update apologising for any inconvenience caused.

"We are doing our utmost to rectify the situation as soon as possible," it said.

The crucial helpline is for people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and is one of the main ways of booking a free test.

However people can also register online for a swab test by going to https://covidtest.gov.mt​ and filling in a form.

The health ministry did not immediately respond to questions about how long the number has been unavailable or when it is expected to be back up and running.