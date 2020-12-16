112 new COVID-19 cases were recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday as three patients died and 96 patients recovered.

The new cases and recoveries mean there were 1,719 active cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Wednesday.

A total of 49 new cases were reported on Tuesday, the lowest in a week.

Wednesday's new cases were detected from 3,049 swabs carried out over the past 24 hours. This means that 3.67% of tests administered that day were positive.

Earlier in the day, authorities said three further COVID-19 patients had died, brining the virus death toll up to 180.

The new cases announced on Wednesday are still being investigated by contact tracing teams. From Tuesday's cases:

* 15 were family members of previously known cases;

* Nine were work colleagues of previously known cases;

* Two were in direct contact with previously known cases; and

* Two were at social gatherings with previously known cases.

No information was given about the other cases.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.