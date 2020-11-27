A total of 113 people have successfully concluded one of 13 courses offered in the past academic year by the Institute of Pastoral Formation together with other church entities, the Archbishop’s Curia said.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, it was decided not to hold the annual graduation ceremony and participants will be receiving their certificates personally.

The courses related to the family, theology, pastoral care in schools, the spiritual dimension in health care, the roots of Christianity in Judaism, work with youths and adolescents, Carmelitan and Ignatian spirituality, discovering faith through art, the development of environmental responsibility and formation for adolescent fratelli.

They fall under the fourth, fifth and sixth levels of the Malta and European qualifications frameworks.

The institute is this year offering eight courses, on which information can be found here.



