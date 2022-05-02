The number of known new COVID cases continued to decrease on Monday, with a total of 114 positives reported overnight, according to data published online by the health authorities.

The authorities also reported two deaths among people who contracted the virus.

There are currently 3,351 known COVID cases.

The data made available publicly does not include information about the number of patients requiring hospital treatment or intensive care.

Most COVID measures were lifted on Monday, with masks no longer being mandatory anywhere except on flights, hospitals and in care homes.

There will also be no need to present a Passenger Locator Form when travelling to Malta while weddings and all other social activities can resume as normal.

And anyone who lives with a COVID-19 patient will no longer be required to quarantine, unless they are also showing symptoms of the virus.