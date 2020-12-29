A total of 115 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight and another 128 recovered, according to data published on Tuesday.

Malta now has 1,407 active cases of coronavirus.

While Tuesday's cases are still being investigated, out of Monday's 101 new cases:

34 have been traced to family clusters;

seven have been linked to other positive cases;

18 were traced to the workplace; and

eight were in social gatherings with other positive cases.

Malta embarked on a COVID-19 vaccination programme on Sunday, but doctors soon called on the health authorities to speed up the process.

The Medical Association of Malta is insisting that all healthcare professionals should be vaccinated within five weeks.

Meanwhile, later on Monday, it was announced that a shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Malta and seven other EU countries has been delayed due to a “logistical issue”.

Times of Malta also reported on Tuesday that bars and clubs are expected to stay closed beyond January 1.