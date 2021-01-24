A total 116 new COVID-19 cases were announced on Sunday, the lowest daily case count since January 3 and three fewer than on Saturday.

The new cases were detected from 3,111 swab tests, bringing down the positivity rate to 2.83%.

One patient - an 81-year-old man died at Gozo General Hospital, taking Malta’s COVID-19 death toll to 251.

Data published by the Health Ministry showed that a further 155 patients recovered overnight, meaning the number of active cases as of 12.30pm on Sunday stood at 2,606.

Vaccination data indicates that 1,163 doses were administered during the past day.

Times of Malta said on Sunday that Malta is bracing itself for an exodus of foreign nurses who are being poached by the UK as part of its efforts to control its spiralling COVID-19 situation.