116 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, slightly below Tuesday's number but still within the average of the past month. 124 patients recovered, leaving 2069 active cases.

The health ministry in its daily bulletin said the new cases are being investigated. Of Tuesday's 133 cases, 25 were traced back to contacts with family members who also tested positive, four were contacts with office colleagues who tested positive, five were other contacts and three came from social gatherings.

3030 tests were made in the past 24 hours.