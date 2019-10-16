2019 is a special year for the Royal Malta Yacht Club as they celebrate the 40th edition of the Rolex Middle Sea race which gets under way at the Grand Harbour on Saturday.

A total of 117 boats are set to be on the starting line of the race, organisers announced during a press conference yesterday.

This year’s fleet hails from all corners of the globe with the biggest contingent coming from Italy with 20, followed by Great Britain with 16 and France, who have 14 representatives.

RMYC Commodore Godwin Zammit was delighted with this year’s entry list which includes last year’s Line Honours winner Rambler, the American Maxi which will again be skippered by George David.

“We are pleased to have a very strong fleet for this year’s 40th edition, including Line Honours contenders Rambler and a very enthusiastic Maltese representation,” Zammit said.

“Whilst the fleet is expected to be potentially slightly less than last year, the wide variety of boats will make the race equally exciting. Crews will be looking forward to the challenging conditions, this area of the Mediterranean offers at this time of year. At some point, a powerful weather system will surely test the abilities of all competitors.”

Malta’s fleet includes Lee Satariano’s new yacht Artie III. Satariano, who won the race in 2011 and 2014, is back in the race after an absence of three years.

Joining Satariano will be Timmy Camilleri (Xp-Act) who will compete in his 26th race and the Podesta siblings, racing on Elusive 2, will be continuing the family tradition, started by their late father Arthur in 1968.

Jarhead Young Sailor’s Foundation will have two entries, made up solely of young sailors who form part of their academy.

JYS Jan, is an all-female fleet made up of young Maltese sailors and will be skippered by Nikki Henderson, who in 2018 became the youngest ever skipper to complete the Clipper Round the World Race at the age of 25.

Their other entry is JYS Jarhead, who will also be formed by upcoming sailors, skippered by Greg Naysmyth.

Konrad Mizzi, the Minister for Tourism, said that RMSR is an important feature in the country’s drive to promote itself as a major sporting destination.

International events

“We are constantly working a strategy to put Malta on the forefront as a host of major international events,” Mizzi said.

“At the moment, the private sector and local associations are doing their part to reach this objective and the government is committed to continue promoting the country in the sporting world through Yachting Malta, to continue attracting to our country the best sailing boats.”

Principal race officer and Race Committee chairman Peter Dimech explained that events will kick off today, when the annual Coastal Race takes place.

Considered as the final dress rehearsal before the big day, the race is a perfect opportunity for international crews to test the local waters and local crews to give their boats the last shakedown before to Saturday.

With the weather forecast indicating a North Westerly, the most likely option for today’s course would be round the island of Comino.

Saturday’s race will see a total of seven starts, with the first class – that of the Multihulls starting first at 11am. The remaining classes will start at 10 minute intervals. The race start will be a co-ordinated effort between the Royal Malta Yacht Club, Transport Malta and the Armed Forces of Malta.

Also present for the news conference was Clifton Grima, Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sport and Voluntary Organisations.