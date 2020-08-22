Some 118 people have been fined after they were caught by inspectors not wearing face masks.

Earlier in August, the health authorities made mask-wearing mandatory in all closed public places after the number of people infected with the coronavirus reached all-time highs.

Since the law came into force on August 9, inspectors have carried out a total of 1,350 spot checks, during which they found 118 people without masks or visors.

The figures are valid up to Friday at 1pm.

On conviction, those caught not wearing a mask are fined €100.

However, if they admit to the offence and pay the penalty before proceedings kick off in front of the Commissioner for Justice, the penalty will be reduced to €50.

Fines for event organisers, retail outlets

The authorities have also handed out fines to two event organisers who were not following mass gathering rules. They have so far carried out 195 inspections at large events, the health ministry has confirmed.

According to the law, in such cases organisers are fined €3,000 for "each and every breach".

A further 66 fines have also been issued to those not adhering to so-called mitigation measures, including social distancing rules in retail outlets, for instance.

The 66 breaches were registered after 10,272 inspections were carried out.

During her weekly briefing on Friday, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said inspectors are going around different establishments, making sure people complied with the latest restrictions.

"We have seen a shift in the number of cases - this week we registered a downward trend. However, we need to keep in mind that today's numbers reflect the spread of the virus two weeks ago," Gauci said, urging people to follow the authorities' guidance.

"We can only get over this if people follow our rules and by making sure such practices become part of our daily life."