Twelve bays in Malta and Gozo have been assigned Blue Flag status, the Malta Tourism Authority and Nature Trust announced on Monday.

The result represents an improvement over 2021, when 11 bays were granted the coveted status. Paradise Bay returns to the list, two years after it was taken off.

Malta's Blue Flag beaches are:

Fond Għadir St George's Bay Qawra Point Beach Buġibba Perched Beach Għadira Bay Golden Bay Għajn Tuffieħa Paradise Bay Westin Dragonara Beach Club Ramla l-Ħamra Ħondoq ir-Rummien Marsalforn

Blue Flag status is awarded by Nature Trust on the basis of international standards including cleanliness, water quality, rescue services, first aid posts, services for people with disabilities and other facilities.

The announcement was made at a press conference also attended by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

The minister underlined the importance of good quality beaches for Malta's tourism product.