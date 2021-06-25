There have been 12 violations of the summer ban on excavation and demolition works since the rule came into force last week.

The ‘summer break’ applies to specific streets and localities identified as tourist areas. It is in force between June 15 and September 30.

The Building and Construction Authority said it had received 14 complaints in the first two days but no more complaints after that.

It inspected 12 sites, in Sliema, St Julian’s and Swieqi, and found that works were underway there despite the rules.

The site managers were told to stop works and all of them complied immediately, Michael Ferry, the BCA’s chief officer of building code, policy and EU affairs, said.

He said that, should works persist over the coming days, the BCA would issue fines of up to €5,000 for every occurrence.

The list of places that fall under the ban may be viewed on the Planning Authority’s website.