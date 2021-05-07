A total of 12 people tested positive for COVID, while another 19 recovered overnight, bringing Malta's number of active cases down to 252.

One death - that of a 95-year-old woman who passed away at Mater Dei Hospital - was reported over the past 24 hours by the health authorities.

The new cases were detected out of 1,956 swabs.

So far, 365, 902 vaccine doses have been administered, with 115,333 people being fully vaccinated.

The health authorities are considering the use of vaccine certificates for mass events to be held once the rules on public gatherings are lifted in the coming months.

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci is providing more details about this week's COVID cases during her weekly live update.

Friday's low numbers follow Thursday's nine new cases - the lowest number recorded since July 28.

Malta is set to relax further COVID mitigation measures in the coming weeks.

Bars, theatres and cinemas will reopen in June while further restrictions on restaurants and gyms will be eased from late May.

From June, people will also no longer be fined if they are not wearing masks on beaches.