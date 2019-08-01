A group of 12 local councils has filed a formal objection to plans by dB group to excavate the former ITS site.

The Council of the Northern Region, said the Planning Authority should discard the latest application.

It represents Mdina, Dingli, Għargħur, Mellieħa, Mġarr, Mosta, Naxxar, Pembroke, Rabat, St Paul’s Bay, Swieqi, and Mtarfa local councils.

It said that as the Court of Appeal had nullified a permit to build a 37-storey tower and 17-storey hotel tower, the PA should not allow the dB Group to circumvent the court decision by allowing them to excavate the area.

They said this tactic is intended to compromise any future decisions of the PA and the Court.

The regional council also appealed to the government to first put in place a master plan for Paceville, promised three years ago, and install the infrastructure needed before allowing the actual construction to take place.

It said that the project is a monstrosity, and if given the go ahead, it will have very negative effects on thousands of residents in the vicinity.

The DB Group acquired the massive prime site from the government through a highly controversial tender, now under investigation, for just €15 million paid over many years.

They are proposing to build a massive project, engulfing St George Bay.

Last June, the court nullified the permit issued and ordered the re-start of the whole evaluation process.

The decision to oppose DB Group plans was the second major position made public by the Council on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Council said that it was backing Rabat council calls to provide heritage protection for a number of townhouses in Saqqajja.