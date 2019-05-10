Twelve social initiatives have been selected as semi-finalists for this year’s Malta Social Impact Awards (MSIA) and are now in the running to win financial and non-financial support.

The teams are currently attending workshops by TAKEOFF, a business incubator at the University of Malta, to develop their social initiative and look at their sustainability and long term vision.

The semi-finalists will present their initiatives to a panel of judges in September and the ones chosen as finalists will be paired with an executive for furthering mentoring in preparation for the final event in November.

The winners will be awarded up to €50,000 in funding, as well as additional pro bono mentoring and advisory services.

“This year, we are excited to have another round of fantastic and much-needed initiatives that all address pressing social issues in Malta,” Louisa Attard, CEO of Inspirasia Foundation, said.

The MSIA 2019 semi-finalists are:

· Adopt a Grandparent Helpline (Nanniet Malta)

· Brighten Up (Fondazzjoni Pippo)

· Eco Market Malta (Eco Market Malta)

· FAIE (Alexiei Dingli)

· Hajja (Hajja Malta)

· Jacob’s Brew- Pay it Forward (Survivors Malta)

· Meraki - by Survivors for Survivors (SOAR, St Jeanne Antide Foundation)

· STOMP against SGBV (Victim Support Malta)

· The Golden Years (Teatru Salesjan)

· The Veg Box- Living Lab (Veg Box)

· The Wellness Pod (The Karl Vella Foundation)

· Waterproof Alert Device (University of Malta Research, Innovation and Development Trust)

Launched by the Gasan Foundation and Inspirasia Foundation in 2016, the Malta Social Impact Awards aim to create opportunities for people that wish to make a positive change to society.

By bringing business and philanthropy together, MSIA supports local initiatives that have a positive social impact and helps social purpose organisations grow into stronger entities.

Over its past three editions, MSIA together with the support of local businesses and individuals has awarded over €250,000 in grants to 10 winning initiatives, as well as further non-financial support.

These initiatives have had an impact on the lives of thousands of individuals in Malta, from children to the elderly, migrants and disadvantaged groups, as well as people suffering from mental or physical health issues.



This year’s final event will also see the launch of the Academy of Givers, an initiative that aims to bring like-minded people together, develop the giving mindset in Malta and create a nation of givers.

Memberships for the Academy of Givers will open in October and individuals or businesses that want to make a difference and want to be part of the positive impact are welcome to join.

For more information on the Malta Social Impact Awards or the Academy of Givers, send an email to info@siamalta.org, visit the MSIA website or follow the MSIA Facebook page for regular updates.