The education authorities are investigating an incident that took place last week involving a savage assault on a student and three teachers at the Naxxar Middle School.

Sources said the incident involved a “troublesome” 12-year-old student who assaulted a fellow student in the school playground during break time.

The student then directed his violent behaviour towards three teachers who intervened to break up the assault. One teacher had her spectacles broken during the assault while the other two were slightly injured.

A spokesperson for the Education Ministry confirmed the incident that took place on Thursday of last week.

He said that in line with standard procedure, the School Leadership Team took immediate action, and appropriate steps were taken.

These included the direct involvement of the college administration which took disciplinary measures, as well as contact with other departments including the child protection services.

He said the case also saw the involvement of the college psychosocial team, the school counsellor and guidance teachers.

The police were not involved. “The ministry condemns all forms of intolerable behaviour including physical altercation,” he said when asked about the incident.

Second incident at school

Sources said the incident follows one exposed by the media in January when shocking footage emerged of a bullying incident outside the same school that saw one girl assaulted by a group of schoolmates.

The video showed the 12-year-old girl attacked by a group of students outside school.

She was filmed being attacked, punched, and kicked.

Her father had told Times of Malta that the attack was pre-planned and captured on a mobile phone by one of the children.

He said he was informed it was not the first time such an incident took place. “Till now our daughter never complained about being bullied, and as parents we try to not be involved in every small bickering that she might have with her classmates, as such small disagreements are part of growing up. However, this attack shows her being beaten up by five to six other children, one of them being a 16-year-old who does not even attend the school. It’s just not on,” he had said.

Asked about what action was taken on this incident, the Education Ministry spokesperson said the children identified to have challenging behaviour were given a course about anger management, self-discipline and other skills.

He said the School Leadership Team was monitoring the situation.

These were just a few of the reported incidents in schools. Just last month, a teacher’s water bottle at the San Ġorġ Preca College secondary school in Ħamrun was spiked with a chemical.

The incident, reported by LovinMalta, was confirmed by the Education Ministry spokesperson. He also confirmed that a report was filed with the police by an educator.

The teacher reportedly foamed at the mouth and vomited.