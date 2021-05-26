A drug trafficker who was found with 1.5 kilos of cocaine in packets strapped to his legs at the airport two years ago has been jailed for 12-and-a-half years.

Brazilian-national Adalberto Alves Da Silva, 41, had set off from Sao Paolo on board an Emirates flight via Dubai and Larnaca, finally landing in Malta at 2:30pm on January 20, 2019.

He was stopped by Customs and police officers and some 1.5 kilos of drugs was found in packets strapped to his thighs and calves.

On arraignment, Da Silva had pleaded not guilty to importation and possession of the drug under circumstances indicating that it was not for his personal use.

When the case proceeded to trial, a plea bargaining exercise resulted in a joint application filed earlier this month by the Attorney General and the defence lawyer, suggesting a 12-and-a-half year jail term and a €28,000 fine as punishment.

Assisted by a legal aid lawyer and an interpreter, Da Silva registered an admission on Tuesday.

In view of that plea and after making reference to relative case law the Criminal Court, presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, deemed that in this particular case the joint request ought to be upheld.

The court observed that a court-appointed expert had confirmed that the substance found in the accused’s possession amounted to 1.533 grams of cocaine, of 55% purity, with a street value ranging between €27,594 and €122,640.

Upon his own admission the court declared the accused guilty, condemned him to the punishment detailed in the joint application as well as payment of court expenses totaling €4,547.

The court further ordered the confiscation of all the man’s monies, movable and immovable property and destruction of the drug.