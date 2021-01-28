Some 120 migrants have left Malta to be distributed among other EU countries, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.

It said the relocation exercise was coordinated with the European Commission in line with Malta’s calls for the fair sharing of responsibility for migrants reaching Europe’s shores.

The migrants will be able to pursue their claim for asylum in the member state participating in the relocation exercise, the ministry added.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri emphasised the need for more relocations and joint action to support countries of origin and transit.

“Relocation should be part of the European approach to migration, together with progress on the external dimension with respect to returns and the prevention of crossings,” Camilleri said.