Another 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported by healthcare authorities on Sunday.

The number of known active cases in Malta is now down to 3,424.

Authorities will ease a raft of COVID-19 public health restrictions as of Monday, with masks no longer mandatory inside public buildings bar hospitals and care homes, and travellers no longer required to fill in a passenger locator form when arriving in Malta.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Sunday that May 1 marked the end of the pandemic. He said the over 65s will be invited for their second booster in the coming days.

The minister also said that the red and dark-red travel lists will soon become a thing of the past.